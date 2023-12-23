Can we count on Queens (NC) to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Queens (NC) ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 288

Queens (NC)'s best win

When Queens (NC) defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, who are ranked No. 265 in the RPI, on November 17 by a score of 61-51, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Nicole Gwynn was the top scorer in the signature win over South Carolina Upstate, putting up 23 points with one rebound and four assists.

Queens (NC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-5

According to the RPI, the Royals have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Royals have five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Queens (NC) has the 17th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Royals' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and five games against teams with records above .500.

Queens has 17 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Queens (NC)'s next game

Matchup: Queens (NC) Royals vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

