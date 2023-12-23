When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will North Carolina be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-0 9 9 62

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina took down the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners in an 81-69 win on December 20. It was its signature win of the season. RJ Davis, as the top scorer in the victory over Oklahoma, compiled 23 points, while Armando Bacot was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

100-92 at home over Tennessee (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 29

78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 97/RPI) on December 2

87-72 over Arkansas (No. 107/RPI) on November 24

86-70 at home over Radford (No. 125/RPI) on November 6

91-69 over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 22

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, North Carolina has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Based on the RPI, North Carolina has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Carolina has to overcome the seventh-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Tar Heels' upcoming schedule, they have five games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

UNC has 19 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network

