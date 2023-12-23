Will N.C. A&T be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes N.C. A&T's full tournament resume.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 277

N.C. A&T's best wins

N.C. A&T, in its best win of the season, beat the Liberty Lady Flames 56-47 on November 19. Chaniya Clark was the top scorer in the signature win over Liberty, recording 17 points with 10 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 161/RPI) on December 20

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 15

57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, N.C. A&T is playing the 175th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Aggies' 19 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Averett Cougars

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Averett Cougars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

