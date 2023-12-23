Nick Richards' Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Richards, in his last time out, had four points and eight rebounds in a 144-113 loss to the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Richards, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.4 7.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.7 Assists -- 0.6 0.7 PRA -- 15.6 15.1 PR -- 15 14.4



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 3.8% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.5 per contest.

Richards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Nuggets concede 110.5 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 27 9 8 1 0 2 0 12/18/2022 24 11 6 1 0 3 0

