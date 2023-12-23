When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will NC State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 47

NC State's best wins

NC State notched its signature win of the season on December 2, when it grabbed an 84-78 overtime victory over the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in the RPI. DJ Horne, as the leading point-getter in the win over Boston College, put up 21 points, while Jayden Taylor was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

82-70 at home over Saint Louis (No. 132/RPI) on December 20

81-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 182/RPI) on December 12

72-59 at home over Citadel (No. 225/RPI) on November 6

84-64 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 10

84-78 over Vanderbilt (No. 264/RPI) on November 23

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

NC State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wolfpack are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, NC State gets the 182nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Wolfpack have 19 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NC State has 19 games remaining this year, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.

NC State's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

