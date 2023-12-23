The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will try to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena as big, 24.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -24.5 144.5

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points seven times.

NC State's games this year have an average point total of 150.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolfpack's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

NC State has been more successful against the spread than Detroit Mercy this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 2-10-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 7 70% 79.5 140.5 70.5 147.9 148.5 Detroit Mercy 5 41.7% 61 140.5 77.4 147.9 142.6

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 2.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).

When NC State puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-6-0 1-0 6-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-10-0 0-1 5-7-0

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Detroit Mercy 15-2 Home Record 9-5 4-6 Away Record 5-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

