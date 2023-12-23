The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will look to stop a nine-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-24.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-23.5) 143.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

NC State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Wolfpack's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of five Titans games this year have hit the over.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), NC State is 55th in college basketball. It is way below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.

The Wolfpack were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

