The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will be trying to halt a 12-game losing streak when hitting the road against the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

NC State Stats Insights

This season, the Wolfpack have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have hit.

In games NC State shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Wolfpack are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 354th.

The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 2.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).

NC State is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Wolfpack played better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule