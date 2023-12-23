The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will be trying to halt a 12-game losing streak when hitting the road against the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NC State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolfpack have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have hit.
  • In games NC State shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Wolfpack are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 354th.
  • The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 2.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).
  • NC State is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Wolfpack played better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 UT Martin W 81-67 PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee L 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Saint Louis W 82-70 PNC Arena
12/23/2023 Detroit Mercy - PNC Arena
1/3/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/6/2024 Virginia - PNC Arena

