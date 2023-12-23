How to Watch NC State vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will be trying to halt a 12-game losing streak when hitting the road against the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NC State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolfpack have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have hit.
- In games NC State shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Wolfpack are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 354th.
- The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 2.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).
- NC State is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Wolfpack played better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, NC State averaged one more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 82-70
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Virginia
|-
|PNC Arena
