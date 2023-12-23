On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Drury going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:40 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 10:56 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:38 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:22 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:39 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

