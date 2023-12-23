Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders on December 23, 2023
Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Noah Dobson and others are available when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Saturday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs. Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs. Islanders Prediction
|Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 30 points in 30 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Seth Jarvis has racked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Martin Necas has scored nine goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Carolina.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Dobson's 33 points are important for New York. He has six goals and 27 assists in 32 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|1
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mathew Barzal has racked up 33 points this season, with 10 goals and 23 assists.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.