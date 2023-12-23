Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Spectrum Center on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Rozier's 23.2 points per game are 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Rozier averages 2.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 15.0 points Gordon Hayward has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (14.5).

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward's 1.0 made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Brandon Miller Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Brandon Miller on Saturday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 15.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Saturday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

