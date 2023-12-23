On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Denver Nuggets (20-10) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-19), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +146 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.4 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Hornets put up 111 points per game (25th in league) while giving up 121.6 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a -275 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 232.1 combined points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Charlotte is 10-16-0 ATS this season.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 23.5 -111 23.2 Miles Bridges 18.5 -115 19.6 Brandon Miller 17.5 -105 15.0 Gordon Hayward 14.5 -105 15.0 Nick Richards 7.5 -105 8.4

Hornets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +40000 - Nuggets +400 +200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.