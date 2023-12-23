Will Elon be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Elon's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Elon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Elon ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 198

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon's best wins

Elon's best win this season came on November 9 in a 79-76 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. With 17 points, Max Mackinnon was the top scorer versus East Tennessee State. Second on the team was LA Pratt, with 14 points.

Next best wins

82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on November 27

83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on November 18

86-72 over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Elon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Elon faces the 313th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Phoenix's 19 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

Elon has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Elon's next game

Matchup: Elon Phoenix vs. Valparaiso Beacons

Elon Phoenix vs. Valparaiso Beacons Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Elon games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.