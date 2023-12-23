Can we expect East Carolina to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on East Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 142

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina's best wins

On December 18 versus the George Mason Patriots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI, East Carolina captured its best win of the season, a 65-44 victory at home. Amiya Joyner amassed a team-high 27 points with 16 rebounds and three assists in the game against George Mason.

Next best wins

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on December 4

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 9

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 280/RPI) on December 2

75-46 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, East Carolina has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Pirates are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, East Carolina has been handed the 221st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Pirates' 19 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Of East Carolina's 19 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

East Carolina Pirates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming East Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.