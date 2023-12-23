What are Duke's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Duke's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1300

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-1 21 19 114

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke's best wins

Duke's signature win of the season came on December 20 in a 78-70 victory against the No. 10 Baylor Bears. With 21 points, Jared McCain was the leading scorer versus Baylor. Second on the team was Jeremy Roach, with 18 points.

Next best wins

89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 12

80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on December 9

74-65 over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on November 14

95-66 at home over La Salle (No. 165/RPI) on November 21

90-60 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Blue Devils have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Duke has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Duke has been given the 39th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Blue Devils have 14 games left versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Duke has 19 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Queens Royals

Duke Blue Devils vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: The CW

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Duke games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.