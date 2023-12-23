Can we count on Charlotte to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 106

Charlotte's best wins

Charlotte's signature victory of the season came against the George Mason Patriots, a top 50 team (No. 41), according to the RPI. Charlotte claimed the 54-49 neutral-site win on November 19. Lu'Cye Patterson led the charge against George Mason, compiling 18 points. Second on the team was Igor Milicic Jr. with 15 points.

Next best wins

85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 137/RPI) on December 5

62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on November 15

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on November 25

69-52 at home over Maine (No. 253/RPI) on November 6

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Charlotte has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the 49ers have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Charlotte has drawn the 68th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The 49ers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Charlotte's 19 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. Charlotte 49ers

Stetson Hatters vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

