How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 82

Appalachian State's best wins

Appalachian State notched its signature win of the season on November 6, when it beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank No. 191 in the RPI rankings, 71-65. Emily Carver, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 28 points with four rebounds and one assist. Faith Alston also played a role with 20 points, one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 200/RPI) on December 5

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on December 21

68-63 over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on November 23

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 292/RPI) on November 11

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on November 24

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Appalachian State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Appalachian State has the 231st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Mountaineers' 18 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Of App State's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

