The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Svechnikov has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Svechnikov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.