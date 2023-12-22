Winthrop vs. Florida State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will face the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network Extra.
Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Winthrop vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|105th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|80.4
|75th
|241st
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|103rd
|233rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|37.0
|174th
|183rd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|108th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|88th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.6
|285th
|260th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|109th
