The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) face the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 152nd.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 74.6 the Seminoles give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.6 points, Winthrop is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop averages 87 points per game at home, and 70.2 away.
  • At home the Eagles are allowing 62.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (76.3).
  • At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 triples per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier L 75-59 Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina L 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Toccoa Falls - Winthrop Coliseum
1/3/2024 Longwood - Winthrop Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.