UCF vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gasparilla Bowl
In this year's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|64
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|UCF (-4.5)
|63.5
|-192
|+158
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- UCF has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Georgia Tech has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
