Friday's contest between the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) and Queens Royals (6-7) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 86-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Clemson, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 86, Queens 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-21.5)

Clemson (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Clemson has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Queens, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Royals have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 79.2 per contest (335th in college basketball).

Queens comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It records 40.7 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.8.

Queens makes 9.8 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.0% from deep (162nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.1%.

Queens has committed 1.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (180th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (308th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.