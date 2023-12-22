Onslow County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you reside in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
