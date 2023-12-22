Jones County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jones County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Grass High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
