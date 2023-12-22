Friday's game between the High Point Panthers (9-4) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 78-73 based on our computer prediction, with High Point securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 78, Canisius 73

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Canisius

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-4.4)

High Point (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

High Point is 10-1-0 against the spread, while Canisius' ATS record this season is 6-2-0. The Panthers have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Griffins have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers average 85.5 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (205th in college basketball). They have a +178 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.

High Point grabs 45.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.1 boards per game.

High Point knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Panthers score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

High Point has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11 (113th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (332nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.