Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Guilford County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Ironton High School