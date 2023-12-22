Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Guilford County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
