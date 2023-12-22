The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Elon vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Elon has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 149.5 points.

Elon has a 161.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.6 more points than this game's point total.

Elon is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

South Carolina has covered more often than Elon this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-3-0, compared to the 4-4-0 record of Elon.

Elon vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 22.2% 74.3 158.1 65.0 142.3 140.7 Elon 7 87.5% 83.8 158.1 77.3 142.3 146.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 83.8 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 65.0 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Elon has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Elon vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-3-0 0-2 3-6-0 Elon 4-4-0 0-1 7-1-0

Elon vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Elon 7-8 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.