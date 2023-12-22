The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) meet the Elon Phoenix (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Elon vs. South Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Players to Watch

  • TK Simpkins: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Dorn: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank
160th 75.5 Points Scored 82.8 41st
60th 65.3 Points Allowed 77.6 314th
237th 31.9 Rebounds 32.9 195th
236th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd
37th 9.5 3pt Made 9.1 54th
98th 14.9 Assists 13.9 146th
36th 9.5 Turnovers 11.9 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.