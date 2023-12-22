Elon vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Elon Phoenix (6-5) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Elon matchup in this article.
Elon vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Elon vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-17.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-17.5)
|147.5
|-3000
|+1200
Elon vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Elon has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- The Phoenix have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
- South Carolina is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Gamecocks' nine games have gone over the point total.
