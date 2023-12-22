Duplin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Duplin County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Duplin High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
