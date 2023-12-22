A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A-10 teams will take the court across two games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the George Mason Patriots playing the Towson Tigers at SECU Arena.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|George Mason Patriots at Towson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo)
