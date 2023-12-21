North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkes County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wilkes County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
