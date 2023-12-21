The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 15.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 18.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 6.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
113th 78.5 Points Scored 75.3 164th
179th 70.8 Points Allowed 70.5 172nd
296th 30.4 Rebounds 32.2 225th
326th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th
135th 8.0 3pt Made 6.7 250th
273rd 11.9 Assists 14.4 127th
76th 10.4 Turnovers 12.3 214th

