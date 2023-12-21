Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 15.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Samage Teel: 12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 6.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|113th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|75.3
|164th
|179th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|172nd
|296th
|30.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|225th
|326th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|326th
|135th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.7
|250th
|273rd
|11.9
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|76th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|214th
