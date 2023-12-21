How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Wake Forest vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd score an average of 87.7 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 63.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
- Marshall has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
- Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.
- The 58.5 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 15.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd give up (74.3).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 74.3 points, it is 2-0.
- When Marshall gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.
- This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Malaya Cowles: 9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Charlotte
|L 69-58
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 51-46
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 60-44
|McDonough Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
