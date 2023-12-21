The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd score an average of 87.7 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 63.3 the Demon Deacons give up.

Marshall has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.

The 58.5 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 15.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd give up (74.3).

When Wake Forest scores more than 74.3 points, it is 2-0.

When Marshall gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Malaya Cowles: 9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%

9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG% Alexandria Scruggs: 7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

