The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 151.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -1.5 151.5

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UNC Wilmington's outings this year have an average total of 156.9, 5.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

UNC Wilmington has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Seahawks are 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for UNC Wilmington.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 42.9% 86.1 163.3 70.8 149.4 144.5 Marshall 5 50% 77.2 163.3 78.6 149.4 156.1

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The 86.1 points per game the Seahawks average are 7.5 more points than the Thundering Herd give up (78.6).

UNC Wilmington is 2-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 78.6 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 3-4-0 2-4 5-2-0 Marshall 4-6-0 3-3 4-6-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Marshall 11-3 Home Record 15-2 8-6 Away Record 9-5 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

