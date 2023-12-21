The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 151.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

Seahawks games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Marshall has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this year.

Thundering Herd games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

