The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 43.7% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.

This season, UNC Wilmington has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 241st.

The Seahawks' 86.1 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 78.6 the Thundering Herd give up to opponents.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).

At home, the Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.4.

At home, UNC Wilmington made 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule