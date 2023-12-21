How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 43.7% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UNC Wilmington has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 241st.
- The Seahawks' 86.1 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 78.6 the Thundering Herd give up to opponents.
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).
- At home, the Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.4.
- At home, UNC Wilmington made 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|W 119-50
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.