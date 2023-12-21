Thursday's game that pits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at Cam Henderson Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-75 in favor of UNC Wilmington. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 76, Marshall 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-0.4)

UNC Wilmington (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Marshall has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while UNC Wilmington is 3-4-0. The Thundering Herd have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Seahawks have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 86.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (178th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The 35.6 rebounds per game UNC Wilmington accumulates rank 223rd in the country. Their opponents grab 35.2.

UNC Wilmington knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.9% from beyond the arc (22nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.8%.

UNC Wilmington has committed 8.5 turnovers per game (sixth in college basketball), 4.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces (93rd in college basketball).

