The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 64.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Greensboro is 8-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

UNC Asheville's record is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 59.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans allow.

UNC Asheville has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 53.8 points.

When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 59.3 points, it is 8-0.

The Bulldogs are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (36.2%).

The Spartans shoot 40.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

11.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Ayanna Khalfani: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule