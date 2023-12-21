UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
