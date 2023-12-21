The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 64.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UNC Greensboro is 8-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

UNC Asheville's record is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 5.5 more points per game (59.3) than the Spartans give up (53.8).

UNC Asheville has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 53.8 points.

UNC Greensboro has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 59.3 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.2% from the field, only one% lower than the Spartans concede.

The Spartans make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

UNC Asheville Schedule