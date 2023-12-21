The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

UNC Asheville is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 89th.

The Bulldogs put up 19.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (62.9).

UNC Asheville has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (72.9).

UNC Asheville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule