How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- UNC Asheville is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 89th.
- The Bulldogs put up 19.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (62.9).
- UNC Asheville has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (72.9).
- UNC Asheville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|L 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.