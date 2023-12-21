Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 21?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- In nine of 32 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Noesen has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
