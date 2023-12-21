North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Randolph County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seaforth High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.