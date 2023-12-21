The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 156.5 in the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -9.5 156.5

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 156.5 points.

The average over/under for N.C. A&T's contests this season is 152.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

N.C. A&T's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

N.C. A&T has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

The Aggies have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that N.C. A&T has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 5 62.5% 80.5 148.4 78.9 163.7 151.6 N.C. A&T 5 50% 67.9 148.4 84.8 163.7 145.2

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up 11 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Chanticleers allow (78.9).

N.C. A&T has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 78.9 points.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 6-2-0 0-0 5-3-0 N.C. A&T 5-5-0 5-1 7-3-0

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina N.C. A&T 8-8 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

