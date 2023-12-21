Thursday's contest features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) clashing at HTC Center (on December 21) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-73 victory for Coastal Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023

5:00 PM ET

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 82, N.C. A&T 73

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-9.0)

Coastal Carolina (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.4

Coastal Carolina is 6-2-0 against the spread, while N.C. A&T's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Chanticleers have hit the over in five games, while Aggies games have gone over seven times.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -186 scoring differential, falling short by 16.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game, 310th in college basketball, and are allowing 84.8 per outing to rank 360th in college basketball.

The 30.7 rebounds per game N.C. A&T accumulates rank 354th in college basketball, 11.2 fewer than the 41.9 its opponents grab.

N.C. A&T knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc (344th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game at 40.6%.

N.C. A&T has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (46th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (233rd in college basketball).

