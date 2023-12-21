Martin Necas and Sidney Crosby will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's leading offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) and an average ice time of 17:56 per game.

Necas has picked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

Seth Jarvis' 23 points this season are via 11 goals and 12 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (49th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 34 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 14 goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 20:37 per game).

With 33 total points (1.1 per game), including 18 goals and 15 assists through 30 games, Crosby is crucial for Pittsburgh's offense.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 4-2-1 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 8 games, he has 244 saves, and has allowed 20 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.87 24th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.77 9th 2nd 34 Shots 33.2 5th 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 9th 23.85% Power Play % 14.44% 26th 13th 81.37% Penalty Kill % 81.63% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.