The High Point Panthers (4-7) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 67.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Panthers allow.

Campbell is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.0 points.

High Point has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The Panthers put up 60.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 51.0 the Camels allow.

When High Point scores more than 51.0 points, it is 4-4.

When Campbell allows fewer than 60.5 points, it is 5-2.

This year the Panthers are shooting 37.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Camels give up.

The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%

High Point Schedule