The Campbell Camels (6-2) face the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. Campbell Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

High Point Players to Watch

Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Gemma Nunez: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Audrey Fuller: 6.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

