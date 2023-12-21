How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will visit the Akron Zips (7-3) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
- Gardner-Webb is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 136th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Zips allow (64.5).
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- At home Gardner-Webb is scoring 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more than it is averaging on the road (69.0).
- In 2023-24 the Runnin' Bulldogs are allowing 13.4 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (78.8).
- Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (26.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Greenville
|W 79-60
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/16/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.