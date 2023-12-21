The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will visit the Akron Zips (7-3) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
  • Gardner-Webb is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 136th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Zips allow (64.5).
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Gardner-Webb is scoring 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more than it is averaging on the road (69.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Runnin' Bulldogs are allowing 13.4 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (78.8).
  • Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (26.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville W 79-60 Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State L 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.