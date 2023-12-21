The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will visit the Akron Zips (7-3) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.

Gardner-Webb is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 136th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Zips allow (64.5).

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

At home Gardner-Webb is scoring 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more than it is averaging on the road (69.0).

In 2023-24 the Runnin' Bulldogs are allowing 13.4 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (78.8).

Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (26.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule